FBI Issues Statement on Legitimacy of Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes

The FBI is giving it to us straight from the horse's mouth ... telling TMZ some of the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes might be legit, but others not so much.

FBI Phoenix tells us ... “The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such."

The statement goes on, saying ... "This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation -- however local authorities remain the lead."

The question of legitimacy comes after Reuters reported that the FBI had deemed the ransom notes fake ... but never specified how investigators made that call.

Reuters had said one of the ransom notes we had received -- as well as another one sent to a Tucson TV station -- wasn't the real deal.

The report also alleged the demand letters we received from the person who claimed to know the kidnappers' identities weren't legitimate, either.

Since the report came out, law enforcement sources told us the report about the notes being fake isn't actually accurate ... and now the FBI is clearing the air themselves.

Harvey spoke to an FBI official earlier, who said ... "it is more likely than not that the 2 ransom notes are real." We're also told the notes are "more legitimate than not."

Play video content Video: Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case Demands Bitcoin TMZ.com

As you know, TMZ has received over a dozen emails from a person claiming to know who kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's mom, asking for 1 Bitcoin in exchange for their identities.

The person went quiet for months ... until last week, when he sent us a new message that claimed he knew about a stashed phone that had photos and videos of the alleged kidnappers. He said he'd reveal the location of the phone for 1 Bitcoin.

Nancy's been missing since January 31, when she was kidnapped from her Arizona home.