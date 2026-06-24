Nancy Guthrie Investigators No Closer to Finding Suspect, Despite Claims To Contrary

The suspect in Nancy Guthrie's abduction case is not on the brink of being taken into custody ... despite a former FBI agent's claim to the contrary.

Here's the deal ... former FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and said she believes the FBI is close to finding the masked suspect who was captured in footage taken on her doorstep.

Play video content Video: Former Agent Maureen O'Connell Says FBI Close to Discovering Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

O'Connell wouldn't elaborate on why she felt they were getting close ... and we've talked to sources who tell us she's overblowing the situation quite a bit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... to say the agency is honing in on an individual is not necessarily true.

Our sources say investigators are no closer this week than they were two weeks ago. They're hoping for a key piece of evidence to help solve the case ... but they've yet to find it.

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Announces $1 Million Reward For Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie Instagram/@savannahguthrie

We're told investigators are pursuing new avenues to investigate and hopefully solve the case ... they're even working with private sector partners to obtain surveillance video and generate other potential leads. Our sources say they're still hopeful the huge reward offered by Savannah Guthrie and the FBI will serve as an incentive for the public to help solve the case.

As you know ... Nancy went missing on January 31 -- and, recently, the case has received renewed attention after rumors began circulating that she was buried in a grave in Mexico.

Search parties south of the border have been looking for her .... but, so far, they've found nothing.