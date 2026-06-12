Nancy Guthrie's Remains Not Found During Search in Mexico

An anonymous tip claiming Nancy Guthrie's remains were buried in Mexico led to a massive search, but there's still no sign of her ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... it's unclear who in Buscando Corazones Nogales -- a volunteer group that searches for missing people -- received the original anonymous tip that Nancy's remains were in a shallow grave in Mexico.

FBI agents were not dispatched because they have no jurisdiction in Mexico ... but Buscando Corazones Nogales searched. They have not found Nancy's remains.

As we told you ... BCN scrambled people to the area this week shortly after receiving the tip. Nancy has been missing since she was abducted from her Tucson home in early February ... and Tucson is about 70 miles from the search area.

Photos showed BCN volunteers scouring the area for Nancy ... working with an apparent police officer and taking photos among the trees.

The search group said it found over 25 unmarked graves during the search ... but nothing related to Nancy.