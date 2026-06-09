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Woman Wanted for Different Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

Pima County, Arizona Career Criminal Wanted for Kidnapping ... After Incident Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A woman is wanted by police in Arizona in connection with an alleged kidnapping, just miles from where Nancy Guthrie lived ... and only months after Nancy vanished from her Tucson home in the middle of the night.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared a wanted poster for a 40-year-old woman named Coral Michelle Smith Thursday ... saying she's connected to a May 29 kidnapping and aggravated assault case. The crime reportedly occurred about 7 miles from Nancy's residence in the Catalina Foothills.

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According to court records, Smith has an extensive criminal history -- she was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of robbery in 2020 in a case that also involved kidnapping and drug charges, which were ultimately dropped.

Her rap sheet dates back to 2011, when she was found guilty of robbery. She has also been found guilty of criminal trespass, attempted vehicle theft, and disorderly conduct over the years ... per court records.

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LAYING OUT THE TIMELINE
Video: Sheriff Lays Out Timeline Of Night Nancy Guthrie Went Missing
FOX 10 Phoenix

The investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement has not indicated any connections between Smith and the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom back on Feb. 1.

Nancy's kidnapping remains unsolved, despite the family offering offering $1 million to anyone who helps lead them to her.

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THE TRUTH OF HER RETURN
Video: Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Recalling Mom Nancy on 'Today' Show
NBC

Savannah opened up about her grief regarding her mom's disappearance on "Today" Monday ... saying she cries every day on the way to work and afterwards, but keeps pushing through because her mom would have encouraged her to do so.

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