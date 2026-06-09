Woman Wanted for Different Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

A woman is wanted by police in Arizona in connection with an alleged kidnapping, just miles from where Nancy Guthrie lived ... and only months after Nancy vanished from her Tucson home in the middle of the night.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared a wanted poster for a 40-year-old woman named Coral Michelle Smith Thursday ... saying she's connected to a May 29 kidnapping and aggravated assault case. The crime reportedly occurred about 7 miles from Nancy's residence in the Catalina Foothills.

According to court records, Smith has an extensive criminal history -- she was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of robbery in 2020 in a case that also involved kidnapping and drug charges, which were ultimately dropped.

Her rap sheet dates back to 2011, when she was found guilty of robbery. She has also been found guilty of criminal trespass, attempted vehicle theft, and disorderly conduct over the years ... per court records.

Play video content Video: Sheriff Lays Out Timeline Of Night Nancy Guthrie Went Missing FOX 10 Phoenix

The investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement has not indicated any connections between Smith and the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom back on Feb. 1.

Nancy's kidnapping remains unsolved, despite the family offering offering $1 million to anyone who helps lead them to her.

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Recalling Mom Nancy on 'Today' Show NBC