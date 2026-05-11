Savannah Guthrie to Host 'Wordle' Game Show Produced by Jimmy Fallon

Savannah Guthrie's turning her Wordle addiction into a full-on TV gig ... because the "TODAY" co-anchor is officially set to host a new "Wordle" game show executive produced by Jimmy Fallon.

The big reveal went down Monday on "Today" when Fallon popped up to announce the long-secret project ... saying he and The New York Times have been developing the hit puzzle game for TV for more than two years.

Fallon said finding the right host was easy ... joking they needed someone who "looks like they play Wordle" and knows how to run a show ... before crowning Savannah the perfect fit after filming the pilot.

Savannah -- who called Wordle her "daily gaming obsession" -- has been obsessed with the game for years ... even tackling a jumbo-sized version in Times Square last year after getting a behind-the-scenes tour of how the puzzles are made.

The online word game exploded into a worldwide craze after launching in 2021 and later being scooped up by the Times ... with millions of players racing daily to solve the five-letter challenge.

The new hosting gig comes after an emotional few months for Savannah ... who revealed production had originally been set for March ... before it was delayed while she stepped away from TV amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished February 1 and remains missing.

Savannah got emotional, thanking NBC, Fallon and the production team for putting everything on pause for her family ... admitting she didn't expect that kind of patience from Hollywood.

Fallon fired right back with support of his own ... telling Savannah, "We can't do it without you."