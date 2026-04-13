Savannah Guthrie Reunited With Hoda Kotb on 'Today' Amid Search for Mom

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Savannah Guthrie's keeping busy amid the ongoing search for her missing mother ... reuniting with Hoda Kotb on "Today" for their first cohosting gig in over a year.

The duo was back side by side Monday morning ... Savannah opened by saying it was nice to be together again, with Hoda chiming in she's happy to be back in the chair next to her. Savannah quipped it felt just like "old times."

Hoda was filling in for Craig Melvin, who’s currently on vacation ... and the reunion comes after the last time they cohosted together, which was Hoda’s final day on the show back in January 2025.

She hasn’t been gone long, though ... Hoda also stepped in while Savannah took time off following the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie ... and Savannah only just returned to the show earlier this month.