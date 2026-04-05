Savannah Guthrie Delivers Easter Message Amid Mom's Disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie is enduring her first Easter since her mom Nancy's disappearance ... and just like in her Christian tradition, the day comes with a bittersweet message.

In a video recorded for the Good Shepherd New York church's digital Easter gathering, Savannah admits that sometimes "life itself seems far harder than death" and that she experienced "deep disappointment with God" after her mom was kidnapped February 1.

According to Savannah, not knowing her mom's whereabouts or what exactly happened to her is particularly challenging.

But Savannah's faith also brought her comfort during her darkest days. Savannah believes Jesus had similar feelings of uncertainty that she has endured.

She described Easter Sunday as a day of "rebirth and second chances and new life and fresh starts."

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As we reported ... Savannah is officially heading back to her post at the "Today" show Monday after stepping away for nearly two months amid her mother's disappearance.