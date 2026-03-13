Feds Recover More Images From Nancy Guthrie Home Security Cameras

The FBI has some new information to pore over in the Nancy Guthrie case ... 'cause the feds have been able to recover more images from surveillance cameras at her Arizona home.

According to ABC News, the feds recovered thumbnail images from Nancy's motion-activated cameras that were pointed at her swimming pool, backyard and side yard.

The report says the images show several people in the backyard and side yard ... and they are from before Nancy's abduction and shortly afterward, including the law enforcement response.

Interestingly, the cameras did not capture anything on the night of the abduction ... other than what the FBI has already released, showing a masked suspect with a backpack.

ABC News says sources told them there's nothing suspicious in the new images.

Nancy's been missing for going on six weeks now.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a new statement Friday, saying they continue "to analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras."