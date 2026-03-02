Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Investigation Says He Feared He'd Be Framed

The Arizona man who was briefly detained in the Nancy Guthrie investigation is firing back at all the cops involved ... insisting the whole thing felt like a "fishing expedition" to pressure him into confessing to something he says he didn’t do.

In a sit-down interview on "True Crime Arizona" Monday, Luke Daley recalled cops pulling him over, cuffing him without explanation and detaining him for hours ... admitting the mounting pressure on law enforcement to solve the case had him panicking about being "framed."

🎥FULL INTERVIEW: Luke Daley opens up after being detained in Nancy Guthrie investigation



-Says he is not the abductor and does not know who is involved

-Explains what happened the night he was detained with his Range Rover outside Culver’s

-addresses rumors about him and his… pic.twitter.com/dIzBsrHnzo @BrianaWhitney

Luke insisted time and time again that despite living nearby to Nancy, he had never met her and had absolutely nothing to do with her disappearance ... and wants her home safe just like everyone else.

The Pima County Sheriff's SWAT unit raided Daley's house on the night of Feb. 13.

Daley accuses investigators of pressuring him to say something incriminating ... even though he says he had plenty of evidence to prove he wasn’t involved.

Play video content 2:12AM

Luke’s now lawyered up ... with his attorney, Chris Scileppi, recently telling TMZ he’s adamant his client has zero connection to Nancy and blasting the rush to judgment that he says fuels "rampant, unsubstantiated and callous speculation" against private citizens.