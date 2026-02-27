No Decision on Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today,' Sources

Savannah Guthrie has not indicated she's made a decision about whether or not she will return to "Today," TMZ has learned.

Our insiders say her return -- or departure -- from the morning news program is still an open question ... and there is no timeline for if or when she is coming back. We're told NBC is being cautious not to pressure her.

Meanwhile, sources at NBC tell us the show is "fully supportive" of a potential return, adding ... "It’s just a matter of when she feels ready."

As you know, she's been absent from her desk at NBC for nearly a month after her mom, Nancy, was kidnapped on February 1 from her Tucson, Arizona home.

Friday morning, Savannah reposted a clip from a previous plea to anyone with information ... telling them they can remain anonymous and reap the benefits of the up to $1 million cash reward her family is offering for her mom's "recovery." She also shared info for the FBI tip line, as seen above.

She's addressed Nancy's kidnappers through social media a handful of times since her mom vanished from her home in the middle of the night, reminding them it's never too late to do the right thing.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

In her most recent post this week, she said she understands her mother "may already be gone."

Play video content 2:12AM

The FBI released video footage and images of a masked and gloved man at Nancy's front door the night she went missing, and have even executed search warrants related to the investigation ... but she hasn't been found.