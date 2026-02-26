Never-Before-Seen Video From Morning of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Emerges

Play video content Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas

Big update in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case ... a never-before-seen video has surfaced from early on the morning of Feb. 1, the day investigators believe Nancy was taken.

The video, recorded about 7 minutes away from Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home, shows vehicles speeding by, which could lead to more clues.

Fox News reports the footage comes from a house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood -- about 2.5 miles away from Nancy's house -- from a street-facing Ring camera. The property reportedly sits on a back road and avoids major intersections.

The time stamp on the video shows the footage was recorded from about 12:30 AM to 6 AM Mountain Time.

Play video content 2:12AM

Video taken from Guthrie's front porch the morning of the 1st shows the armed suspect approach the door at 2:12 AM ... Nancy's pacemaker stopped working around 2:28 AM ... vehicles in this new video are seen at 2:31 and at 2:36 AM traveling in opposite directions.

This week, the Guthrie family offered up to $1 million for information leading to the return of Nancy. Authorities have detained several people for questioning, but later released them. No suspects have been identified in the case so far.