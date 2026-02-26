Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Never-Before-Seen Video From Morning of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Emerges

Nancy Guthrie Investigation New Video Shows Traffic on Morning of Kidnapping

By TMZ Staff
Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas

Big update in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case ... a never-before-seen video has surfaced from early on the morning of Feb. 1, the day investigators believe Nancy was taken.

The video, recorded about 7 minutes away from Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home, shows vehicles speeding by, which could lead to more clues.

Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas

Fox News reports the footage comes from a house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood -- about 2.5 miles away from Nancy's house -- from a street-facing Ring camera. The property reportedly sits on a back road and avoids major intersections.

Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas

The time stamp on the video shows the footage was recorded from about 12:30 AM to 6 AM Mountain Time.

Video taken from Guthrie's front porch the morning of the 1st shows the armed suspect approach the door at 2:12 AM ... Nancy's pacemaker stopped working around 2:28 AM ... vehicles in this new video are seen at 2:31 and at 2:36 AM traveling in opposite directions.

This week, the Guthrie family offered up to $1 million for information leading to the return of Nancy. Authorities have detained several people for questioning, but later released them. No suspects have been identified in the case so far.

As Nancy has been missing for more than 3 weeks now, fears have begun to creep in of the disappearance turning into a cold case ... but these details could help revive it.

