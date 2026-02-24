Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Still Photo Did Not Produce Leads, Becoming 'Cold Case'

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper was at her house before the actual kidnapping, but the photo of the presumed kidnapper has not resulted in any significant leads ... law enforcement tells TMZ, and we're told it's becoming a "cold case."

FBI sources tell TMZ ... they don't know the precise day the photo was taken, because Nancy's subscription to Nest did not include video (the videos and photos were obtained through Google), which would have provided a time stamp. Based on the FBI's broad investigation ... they believe the man could have arrived on Nancy's doorstep January 11th -- weeks before the February 1st abduction -- but they are not certain. BTW, Kash Patel said weeks ago the photo was taken the morning of her disappearance -- that is incorrect.

Our sources say neither the still photo nor the video from February 1st has helped them identify the getaway car or the suspect. As we reported, authorities have been sweeping the area for video of suspicious persons and/or vehicles, to no avail.

As for The Guthrie family's new outreach -- offering up to $1 million for information leading to the return of Nancy -- we're told the family has been thinking about making this offer for a while. In the video, Savannah acknowledges it would be a "miracle" if her mom was alive ... our sources say the FBI never told the family the chances Nancy was alive were slim ... it's something the family came to terms with on their own.

The FBI's $100,000 reward is still on the table, in addition to the $1 million from the Guthrie family. The FBI wants the leads sent to 1800-CALL-FBI, but serious leads only. Our sources reinforce their previous warning -- anyone trying to scam the family will face prosecution.

