Authorities Release First Videos, Pics of Potential Subject in Nancy Guthrie Case

We now have the first videos and images of a person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's abduction from her Tucson, Arizona home more than a week ago.

The images appear to be taken by a Nest camera from Nancy's front door and show what appears to be a holstered gun on the front of the person's waistband ... as you know, Nancy's blood was later found on the front stoop.

The male individual is wearing heavy duty rubber gloves and a backpack ... and he's tampering with the camera on the morning of Nancy's disappearance, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Although he's wearing a ski mask ... when you look closely at the photo you can see a prominent mustache in the photo above. It also appears he has dark facial hair both above and below his lips.

One pic shows him with a flashlight in his mouth.

As you know, 84-year-old Nancy -- the mother of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie -- was taken against her will early on the morning of Feb. 1.

Savannah and her family have been tirelessly searching for the matriarch ever since, working with police and posting videos pleading for help in locating Nancy, whom they believe is still alive.

In fact, Savannah reposted these images shortly after the FBI released them, and said, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

In a video shared yesterday, Savannah asked people to come forward with any information they may have, saying, "No matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson ... we are in an hour of desperation, and we need your help." In an alleged ransom note received last week demanding $6 million, two deadlines are given -- both of which have now passed.

Remember ... Nancy has a pacemaker and needs daily medication. It's unclear if she's receiving her pills.