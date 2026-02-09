Nancy Guthrie Abduction Ransom Deadline Expires

The final deadline to pay the ransom in the kidnapping of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now expired ... and there's still no clue -- at least publicly -- as to her whereabouts. at 5 PM Arizona time today.

That deadline was Monday at 5 PM Arizona time ... and just a few hours ago Savannah recorded and posted a solo video imploring the public to keep their eyes open for anything that could help solve the case.

Two nights ago, Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared another video agreeing to pay a $6 million ransom to bring their mother home.

In the alleged ransom letter sent last week to various media outlets, including TMZ ... the first deadline was Thursday at 5 PM, which changed the alleged abductors' demands, and the second deadline was Monday, February 9, at 5 PM.

A new communication about the abduction was sent Friday to a local TV station ... though, the outlet did not reveal any details.

Savannah's latest video Monday afternoon, appearing alone and saying they believe their mother is feeling the love and prayers from the public. While she expresses gratitude, it also seems they haven't heard anything else from the kidnappers ... and the investigation isn't uncovering enough information.

Detectives still have no persons of interest linked to Nancy's disappearance ... according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement released Sunday, the department posted, "The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified."

As you know ... Nancy was reported missing last Sunday, Feb. 1, after failing to show up for church. Annie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last ones to see her at dinner the night before.