Floodlight Removed from Nancy Guthrie's Home

A floodlight has seemingly been removed from Nancy Guthrie's back door as investigators rake through her property to find clues about her disappearance.

Check out the photo yourself -- a screenshot from a video taken by Fox News on Friday shows a white floodlight on the right side of the Tucson, Arizona home's blue door. On Saturday, footage shows there is no longer a white fixture next to the same door.

It's not explicitly clear why the floodlight was removed ... but as our own Harvey Levin revealed, the writers behind the alleged ransom note TMZ was sent earlier this week wrote about a "destroyed" floodlight.

The Prima County Sheriff tells TMZ ... "This remains an active and ongoing investigation, which includes the review of multiple pieces of evidence. At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed."

Fox News Digital reports there were "two possible floodlights" outside Nancy's home, and says the Fox Flight team "found another two floodlights in Nancy Guthrie's backyard, one of which is broken." Authorities have not verified Fox's reporting on the floodlights.

On Friday, investigators were seen scaling Nancy's residence and removing what appeared to be a wired device from the roof ... and later, once the sun set, a Subaru SUV was hauled away via tow truck.

Police have been looking outside Nancy's home as well -- a rep for Circle K confirmed to TMZ law enforcement visited a store located on Oracle Road in Tucson "after receiving a tip regarding a vehicle of interest," and they gave investigators access to the store’s surveillance footage.

Broadening the reach of the investigation further, CNN reported the FBI will be putting up Billboards with Nancy's face on them in some cities between Texas, New Mexico and California.

While no suspect has been revealed, President Donald Trump told reporters Friday detectives had reached some major developments ... and that the identity of the person behind the 84-year-old's vanishment may be identified sooner rather than later.