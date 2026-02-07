Car Towed, Device Taken from Roof of Nancy Guthrie's Home

Play video content Fox News

The home of Nancy Guthrie was buzzing with police activity Friday, with a steady stream of vehicles in and out ... plus a tow truck that was seen hauling away a blue SUV as the search for Nancy continues.

Video shows the truck removing the SUV from Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home during the evening ... hours after authorities were seen taking what appears to be some sort of device from her roof.

It is not clear why officials confiscated the vehicle or what clues could be on Nancy's roof ... but TMZ has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Office for more information.

While detectives scoured Nancy's properties for more clues about her kidnapping, the investigation is broadening its horizons as billboards featuring Nancy's photo and FBI contact information will be going up in several cities in Texas, New Mexico and California, according to FBI Phoenix Public Affairs Officer Brooke A. Brennan, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump claimed Friday investigators are super close to a breakthrough in the case ... even saying there may be a suspect named soon.

As you know, Nancy has been missing for nearly a week -- she was first reported as missing to authorities on Sunday morning ... and has not been seen since Saturday night when she was with family. She has been without her vital daily medication ... though Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos remains hopeful she is alive.

