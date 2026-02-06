Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Arizona News Station Receives New Message

A new communication regarding Nancy Guthrie's abduction was sent to a media outlet in the Tucson area ... though the outlet hasn't said yet what it entails.

KOLD-TV reported they received a new message "regarding the Nancy Guthrie disappearance."

The outlet does not say if it is another ransom letter or what kind of communication it is ... but, they immediately alerted the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD released a statement which reads, "The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity."

Like us, KOLD was one of the news outlets that received the original alleged ransom note earlier this week.

The first deadline for the ransom note passed at 5 PM local time yesterday ... and the second, more serious deadline, is set for Monday, February 9.

Nancy was last seen Saturday night when her family dropped her off at her home in Tucson. She was reported missing the next day.

