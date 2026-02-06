Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Arizona News Station Receives New Message

By TMZ Staff
Published
A new communication regarding Nancy Guthrie's abduction was sent to a media outlet in the Tucson area ... though the outlet hasn't said yet what it entails.

KOLD-TV reported they received a new message "regarding the Nancy Guthrie disappearance."

The outlet does not say if it is another ransom letter or what kind of communication it is ... but, they immediately alerted the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD released a statement which reads, "The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity."

DEMANDING MONEY
Like us, KOLD was one of the news outlets that received the original alleged ransom note earlier this week.

The first deadline for the ransom note passed at 5 PM local time yesterday ... and the second, more serious deadline, is set for Monday, February 9.

Nancy was last seen Saturday night when her family dropped her off at her home in Tucson. She was reported missing the next day.

MESSAGE TO CAPTORS
Savannah has pleaded for proof of life from her mother's abductors. She skipped the Winter Olympics coverage in Italy to stay close to family during this difficult time.

