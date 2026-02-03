Savannah Guthrie Will Not Work Winter Olympics After Mom's Abduction

Savannah Guthrie's completely focused on her personal life after her mother was abducted from her Arizona home ... so, she's stepping back from Winter Olympics coverage.

NBC made the announcement in a statement Wednesday ... saying, "Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”

As you know ... Savannah's 84-year-old mom, Nancy, was last seen Saturday around 9:30 PM ... she was reported missing around noon the next day. Authorities quickly confirmed to the public there were concerning signs at her home that indicated a crime. It was later determined Nancy was abducted from the residence.

Law enforcement sources revealed to the Los Angeles Times that blood was found in Nancy's home ... as well as signs of forced entry.

Investigators are looking at registered sex offenders as well as others in the area of Nancy's home while reviewing video footage. Savannah has asked the public to pray for her mother.

Guthrie has regularly hosted Olympic opening ceremonies in the past ... co-hosting the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as well as others.