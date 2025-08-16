Melania Trump Wrote Letter to Vladamir Putin Fighting for Abducted Children

Melania Trump may not have attended the big summit between President Donald Trump and Vladamir Putin Friday -- but she sure as Hell made her presence known in the form of a poignant personal letter.

The United States' first lady penned a message to the Russian president that was reportedly hand-delivered to him during his meeting with 47 in Anchorage, Alaska.

The letter, which Melania shared on Instagram Saturday, raises concern for the children abducted during the war in Ukraine. She pleads with Putin to protect "the innocence" of the children, who she says deserve the right to the dream of "love, possibility, and safety from danger."

She implores ... "As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all — so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded."

Melania aims right at Putin's ego, telling him he can not only benefit the children of Russia, but "serve humanity itself."

She concludes ... "Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of a pen today. It is time."

Trump went into his monumental meeting with Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with the goal of not just reaching a ceasefire ... but a peace deal to put an end to the 3-year war with Ukraine.

A peace deal was not reached, but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to meet with Trump in Washington, D.C. on Monday ... and Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that "it was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement."

He says if Monday's meeting goes smoothly, he will schedule a meeting that involves Zelenskyy and Putin.