Vladimir Putin Congratulates Alex Ovechkin After Breaking Gretzky Record

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent some love to Alex Ovechkin on Monday ... after the hockey superstar broke Wayne Gretzky's longstanding all-time NHL goal record!

"I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games," Putin said of the Moscow-born athlete in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Putin described the historic accomplishment as "not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad."

The Russian leader added ... "I wish you health, good fortune [and] fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports."

Of course, Alex became the National Hockey League's top career goal scorer on Sunday ... when he netted his 895th career goal, toppling the Great One's longstanding record (26 years).

"I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be number one," Ovechkin told reporters after the game.

"I’m really proud for myself. I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that helped me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy."