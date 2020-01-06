Alex Ovechkin Hibachi-Flips Food Into Teammates' Mouths To Celebrate Win

Play video content Breaking News

Best post-victory dinner EVER?!

Alex Ovechkin hit up a fancy Japanese Steakhouse in D.C. after the Capitals beat the Sharks on Sunday ... and the dude was feelin' so great -- he hopped behind the grill and fed his teammates!!!

The amazing scene was captured on video ... and we're all thankful for it -- because seeing Ovi flip bits of food to squadmates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov was priceless!!

It's unclear why Ovechkin popped onto the hibachi ... but he showed his skills with a spatula are CLEARLY worse than his talent with a hockey stick.

Ovi took a few tries to get the food into everyone's mouths ... but still, good times were had by all!!!

It was almost as much fun as that time Tyrese invited Aziz Ansari, Andy Samberg and others to his personal hibachi restaurant in his backyard after the 2016 Critic's Choice Awards!

Of course, everyone was in a good mood because it was a GREAT night for the Caps' superstar ... he celebrated his 10-year anniversary of becoming a captain AND he helped his team beat San Jose in overtime.

Also, Monday's an off-day for the Caps ... so you just KNOW the partying didn't stop there. 'Cause, c'mon, look at how Ovi has gotten down after big wins in the past!!