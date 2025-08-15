Trump Greets Putin in Alaska for Historic Summit

Play video content

President Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin are both on the ground in Alaska for a high-stakes summit -- the powerful world leaders just greeted each other on the tarmac ... and it's all on video.

Trump and Putin shook hands Friday after flying into Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage ... emerging from their planes after waiting around on their aircraft for a good while after landing.

They each walked down a red carpet and Trump waited for Putin and then they shook hands and patted each other on the shoulder, exchanging a few words on their way over to a blue stage adorned with "ALASKA 2025."

POTUS has deemed this a "high-stakes" meeting and he's expected to talk with Putin about a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On his way to Alaska, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One nothing was set in stone but he wanted to see a cease-fire "rapidly" ... and if it didn't happen today, he wouldn't be "happy."

Among those also traveling with Trump ... Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. Rubio and Witkoff will reportedly join Trump for his meeting with Putin.