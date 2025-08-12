D.L. Hughley Says Former Donald Trump Supporters Don't Deserve Forgiveness

Play video content TMZ.com

Die-hard MAGA fans who’ve jumped ship on President Donald Trump should reap what they sowed -- no forgiveness, says D.L. Hughley.

The comedian joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live," saying the only reason some folks turn anti-Trump is because he caused something bad to happen to them or someone close -- not because bad things have been happening to others all along during his 2 times in office ... which, in his book, makes these former Trumpers selfish.

D.L. pops off in our video, brushing off Charles’ question about forgiveness in politics and saying the whole Republican game now is built on loyalty -- and they ride or die with it.

Catch our full video -- D.L. lays out the three moments Trump supporters could’ve jumped ship but didn’t, blasting them for sticking with their guy.

The topic didn’t come out of nowhere -- this week, Jimmy Kimmel said Trump’s second term is way worse than he expected, and while he had no beef with former supporters, he’d snagged his Italian citizenship just in case.