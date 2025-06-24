D.L. Hughley Explodes in Heated 'TMZ Live' Debate Over Trump, Nobel Peace Prize

Play video content TMZ.com

Fireworks on "TMZ Live" during a segment on President Trump with special guest D.L. Hughley ... and things got racial, explicit, nasty and extremely personal.

D.L. was ripping Trump for tearing up Barack Obama's deal with Iran and scoffing at the idea of Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize when our Michael Babcock joined the conversation and asked the comedian what Trump would have to do to get some props ... and things escalated very quickly.

Play video content

The heated back-and-forth on Trump's presidency, in general, quickly shifted to a convo about race -- with D.L. asking Babcock why Trump's changing military base names to honor Confederates?

You gotta see how his response made D.L. pounce ... blasting Babcock and "you people" for being cowards who cover for Trump.

D.L. turned up the heat when Babcock told Hughley he was showing weakness by not being able to contain his emotions ... with D.L. telling Babcock to find out if he's weak.

Play video content TMZ.com

The entire 10-minute segment was pretty tense, but things went nuclear when Babcock jumped in ... and you can watch the full clip on "TMZ Live" and enjoy the uncensored version here.