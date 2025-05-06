D.L. Hughley Says Mike Pence Winning Courage Award Shows How Far U.S. Has Fallen

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley says Mike Pence winning the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award captures just how bad things in the country have become ... 'cause Pence shouldn't have been in danger when certifying election results in the first place.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" -- as he does every Tuesday -- and, Harvey and Charles asked him about the former Vice President taking home the huge honor for "putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on January 6, 2021."

D.L. says he understands why Pence won the award ... but, he thinks it speaks more to how much the political climate in the country has changed, rather than actually accomplishing anything above and beyond.

Hughley explains Pence was just doing what so many dozens of politicians and other American citizens have done before him -- upholding the Constitution of the United States like he pledged he would when he was sworn in as vice president.

This shouldn't be a big deal, Hughley says ... but, the country's so out of whack that even the simple act of performing one's duty is a big deal these days.

D.L. adds that Donald Trump's reelection last year proves his point ... because Pence's act of patriotism only ended up putting a four-year pause on DJT's return to the Oval Office.

Hughley does have some kind words for Pence, calling him a principled man ... but, ultimately, D.L.'s looking at the bigger issues in the country.

During his award acceptance speech last week, Pence talked about how the Constitution binds the nation together ... adding that January 6 was a "tragic day but it became a triumph of freedom. History will record that our institutions held."

D.L. says all of that shouldn't have been necessary back in 2021 ... and, that the country's in trouble because it was.