D.L. Hughley Says Abrego Garcia Battle Is About Due Process, Nation's Soul

Democrats going to war with President Trump over alleged gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia makes perfect sense to D.L. Hughley, who says it's really a battle for what should matter most to all Americans.

Things got heated Tuesday on "TMZ Live" when Harvey suggested Abrego Garcia might not be the hill Democrats wanna die on ... considering he's been accused of beating his wife and having an affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal gang.

D.L. thinks you're missing the point if you think the case is just about one Maryland husband and dad ... he says it's about the Trump administration thinking it can "spirit away" anyone it wants without giving them their day in court.

While Harvey suggests focusing on Abrego Garcia, instead of the economy and dwindling 401(k)s is the kind of strategy that cost Democrats the White House and Congress -- D.L. says the fight for due process is about nothing less than the nation's soul.

He says the Supreme Court also thinks it's an urgent matter ... pointing to the fact SCOTUS made an emergency 7-2 ruling last weekend, telling POTUS he needs to pump his brakes on deportations.

And, D.L. sees a super slippery slope ahead that ends with the prez playing judge, jury and executioner with American citizens -- especially Black and brown ones -- and shipping them off to foreign prisons.