Rep. Wesley Hunt Slams D.L. Hughley for Saying You Can't Be Black and MAGA

Rep. Wesley Hunt is torching D.L. Hughley for siding with Don Lemon's hot take ... that Black MAGA supporters can't be rational.

ICYMI ... Hughley came on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, where he pointed fingers, including calling out the GOP congressman -- check out the video below -- after Hunt clapped back at Lemon's claim, arguing he became a combat veteran, West Point grad, Ivy League triple-degree holder and a U.S. Congressman by being a "serious rational person."

D.L. said plenty of Black people who aren't MAGA, including Kamala Harris, have similar accolades as Rep. Hunt, yet they're written off as "D.E.I. Hires." The comedian doubled down on Don Lemon’s point, claiming Black MAGA supporters are merely props for President Donald Trump, while Trump’s actions actively harm the Black community.

Now ... the congressman from Texas is taking shots at Hughley -- making it clear Black MAGA supporters are able to think for themselves, and accusing Hughley of attempting to make "every single Black person" a Democrat.

Hunt emphasizes that he is being judged based on his qualifications, not the color of his skin. He makes it clear his accolades are different than Kamala Harris', and stresses he won his white-majority district by a larger margin than President Trump.

Rep. Hunt says Lemon and Hughley are arguing for all Black people to think the same, when in reality, everyone's views are shaped by their unique experience. Based on his conservative upbringing, Hunt says the Left has nothing to offer him, and he's not alone.