Tom Hanks Character Mocks Trump Supporters in 'SNL' Skit, Slammed Online

Tom Hanks stirred the pot as he stepped into character for 'SNL's 50th anniversary special -- but his portrayal of a Trump supporter didn’t land well across the board.

The Oscar winner took on the MAGA-hat-wearing role of Doug in a 'Black Jeopardy' skit, where his character preached the world would be better if more people went to church.

When game show host Darnell Hayes -- Kenan Thompson -- went in for a handshake, Doug pulled back, saying, "Don’t like that, whoa, whoa, whoa!"

Clearly, Doug was the butt of the joke in the skit, with the audience cracking up -- but Trump supporters online were not having it, calling it a tired and disgusting trope.

SNL decided it was a good idea to depict Tom Hanks as a “Racist Trump Supporter” in a MAGA Hat afraid to shake a black man’s hand.



Donald Trump just won a landslide election and has never been more popular with Americans.



They have learned nothing.pic.twitter.com/HST1DXcM4L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2025 @bennyjohnson

The outcry also hit that classic MAGA nerve, with many blasting Hollywood stars for getting political, calling them out-of-touch elites who need to stay in their lane.

This isn’t Hanks' first rodeo ... he first played the conservative character back in 2016, just before Trump’s first term win, and the skit was pretty popular at the time.