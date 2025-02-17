Michael Che Cracks Bronny James Nepotism Joke On 'SNL 50'

The "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special wasn't about to come and go without a couple shots at Bronny James ... with the Lakers rookie's name getting dropped for laughs during the show.

The 20-year-old was targeted toward the beginning of "Weekend Update" ... with Michael Che uttering a wisecrack about bringing his own form of nepotism to the staple sketch.

"Me and Colin [Jost] are actually the longest serving 'Weekend Update' anchors," Che said. "I've done 'Weekend Update' for so long, next season I'm co-hosting with my son, Bronny."

It's not the first time Che's used Bronny to get chuckles from the crowd -- back in November, he also referenced LeBron's son when addressing President Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris ... saying it got so one-sided, James Jr. was able to get in some minutes.

While Che didn't go as hard this time around, the writers certainly don't mind going after the Lakers' 2024 second-round pick.

In fact, there was another Bronny jab in the "SNL 50" special .... with King James' oldest son getting his own category in "Black Jeopardy!" -- labeled "Leave Bronny Alone."