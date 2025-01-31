Bronny James Gets 'MVP' Chants During Lakers' Win Over Wizards

Washington Wizards fans piled on the sarcasm during Bronny James' minutes on Thursday ... mocking the Lakers rookie with "MVP" chants after scoring a tough bucket.

The scene went down late in the Lakers' 134-96 win over the Wizards Thursday night in the nation's capital ... with less than 10 seconds left in the contest.

Bronny got MVP chants in DC 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/VS9GASEOwb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2025 @BleacherReport

After being sent to the free throw line for an and-one attempt, the Capital One Arena spectators hit LeBron's kid with tongue-in-cheek praise, which even drew chuckles from the announcers.

It was Bronny's best NBA outing since he was drafted back in June ... he dropped five points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal in his 12 minutes of action.

The game was a nice bounce back for Bronny ... as he struggled a bit Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The 20-year-old went 0-5 from the field with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes of action.

The Lakers -- who currently sit fifth in the Western Conference -- will now travel to New York to take on the Knicks ... which marks the first time the father-son duo will visit Madison Square Garden as teammates.