LeBron James Says He Could Play Up To 7 More Years, But Won't

LeBron James says he could play at a "high level" in the NBA for up to seven more years, but will walk away from the sport long before that ever happens ... telling reporters his thoughts on retirement have intensified over time.

The King spoke with the media on his 40th birthday ... and he opened up on how much longer he'll continue his legendary career.

When asked if he'll know when it's time to hang it up for good, James said it won't be due to lack of ability ... as he has more gas left in the tank -- but he plans to go out on top.

"To be honest, if I really wanted to, I'd probably play this game at a high level probably for about another ... it’s weird that I might say this, but probably about another 5-7 years, if I wanted to," James said at practice. "But I'm not going to do that."

And, when he does decide to retire, James made it clear he won't pull a Tom Brady or Michael Jordan ... 'cause there will be no coming back.

"No no, but I will miss the hell out of it for sure," the four-time champion said. "But I won't walk away and come back. No."

Many were wondering when the time would come for James ... as he's spent the majority of his life in the Association.

He's achieved everything he could ever ask for ... bringing home a title to three different franchises, becoming the league's all-time leading scorer and even playing alongside his eldest son, Bronny.