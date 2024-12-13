Bronny James Drops 30 Points In G League Road Debut

Bronny James had by far the best game of his professional basketball career on Thursday ... dropping 30 points in his G League road debut.

LeBron James' son stuffed the stat line by going 13-23 and adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal on the night ... although his notable performance didn't result in a dub, as the Valley Suns defeated the South Bay Lakers, 106-100.

A career-high night for Bronny James! The @Lakers draftee made his road debut, scoring a game-high 30 points on 57% shooting. Bronny, coming off a previous career-high of 16 points, is now averaging 14 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/5QnpeEZQTp — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 13, 2024 @nbagleague

It's certainly a step in the right direction for the 20-year-old former USC Trojan -- his previous G League high was 16 points ... and this most recent outing has now boosted his average to 14 points a game.

Bronny's production has been under the microscope in his rookie campaign ... with many wanting to see if he can hang with the big dogs.

In the Association, Bronny hasn't seen much playing time at all ... averaging just a few minutes in under 10 appearances.

He has been dealing with a heel injury, though ... but safe to say he's feeling much better now.

The initial plan was for Bronny to split time in the G League and NBA ... and only play home games for South Bay.