LeBron, Bronny James' Jerseys From Opening Night Sell For Over $100K

LeBron and Bronny James' jerseys from the season opener have a new owner ... with the father-son duo's threads selling at auction for more than $100k!!

As we previously reported, the unique package was made available via Sotheby's last month ... with both items believed to have been worn when the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22 -- the same night Bron and Bronny made NBA history.

It was the first time a father and son shared the NBA court together in a regular season game ... and they did it on the same team.

While it's unclear if Bronny wore this jersey during the three minutes he logged against the Wolves, it was photo-matched to the second half of the contest (which he spent on the bench) -- as well as media day and other in-game appearances.

LeBron's jersey was photo-matched to the opening game, media day and preseason outings as well.

Bidding for the jerseys closed on Tuesday ... and we're told the final price was $102,000.