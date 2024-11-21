Cristiano Ronaldo's MrBeast Collab Reaches Three Million Views Hours After Release

Cristiano Ronaldo released a collab with YouTube superstar MrBeast titled "I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet" ... and the two pretty much did just that, 'cause the video is getting millions of views!!

The international soccer superstar and internet sensation had the cameras rolling for a sit-down conversation on a wide range of topics -- with MrBeast offering some advice on how CR7 can grow his channel.

One could argue the Al-Nassr FC striker doesn't need much help ... as he already sits at 67 million subscribers after launching the channel just this past August.

It started with Ronaldo asking Jimmy his thoughts on how he was able to rake in 60 million subscribers in one month ... as it took the American 13 years to reach that mark.

"Honestly, I thought you were gonna do 20-30 million in the first month," Beast said. "When you did 60, I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' The most ever gained before in a month was 20 million, and that was us."

The 26-year-old asked Rolando for his reaction to becoming the most followed man on the planet -- hitting one billion followers combined on his social media accounts -- and it turns out, Ronaldo wasn't too fazed by it.

"It's a good achievement, but did not surprise me, to be honest," he said. "I know the passion that people have for me and the football as well."

With LeBron James playing with his son Bronny in the NBA, MrBeast also asked the 39-year-old if he could accomplish the same thing with his son, Cristiano Jr.

"Maybe," he said. "He is 14 now. Let's see, let's see how my legs are doing."