Cristiano Ronaldo Squeezes Georgina Rodriguez's Butt During Vacation

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fortune with his feet, but his hands are clearly fully functional, too ... 'cause the football superstar couldn't keep 'em off his partner's cheeks during a romantic getaway over the weekend!!

The Al Nassr striker and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted enjoying some R&R in Saint-Tropez ... soaking up the sun aboard a fancy yacht in the French Riviera.

The stunning couple put their physiques on display ... with Georgina sporting a white two-piece, and CR7 rocking some short trunks.

The two took a dip in the water and lounged on the side of the boat ... and when Georgina made her way back up to the deck, Ronaldo provided some support by giving her butt a squeeze.

It appeared the kids didn't make the trip ... and if that's the case, it was truly some solid one-on-one time for the two.

Ronaldo's making the best of his brief break from Al Nassr -- the team last played on Aug. 27 ... and won't hit the pitch again until next Friday.

The trip came amid rumors the longtime partners are actually married ... as Ronaldo referred to Georgina as his wife in a recent video with Whoop.