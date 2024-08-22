Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Record After Launching Channel

Watch out, MrBeast ... there's a new YouTuber in town -- Cristiano Ronaldo -- and he's already asserting his dominance on the platform!!

The international soccer superstar finally launched his very own channel on Wednesday ... and shortly after it went live, it broke the world record for quickest to hit a million subscribers.

The page is filled with a ton of brand-new content from CR7 ... including vids with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and family -- as well as some deep dives into how he's maintained his success on the pitch.

Of course, many compared the accomplishment to his soccer counterpart, Lionel Messi ... as the Inter Miami striker has "only" 2.43 million subs.

Fans are certainly keeping an eye on the whole development ... and some have even launched live trackers to track his progress.

Ronaldo's following continues to rise at a rapid rate ... as he's already surpassed 20 MILLION backers. To put that into perspective, he's already left Jake Paul in the dust ... and Logan is in his sights.

Someone who will gladly lose his place in the rankings to CR7?? His biggest fan, IShowSpeed ... who boasts 28 milli on the platform.

Ronaldo will have to wait a bit to become the most-subbed YouTuber, though ... as Beast sits comfortably at the top with 311 million.