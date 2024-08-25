Jake Paul Impressed By Ronaldo's YouTube Numbers, But Says He Won't Catch MrBeast

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken the record for most subscribers in 90 minutes on YouTube ... but there's just no way in hell he's catching up to MrBeast's astronomical figures -- so says Jake Paul.

Many had wondered if the soccer superstar could reach 300 million like Beast, given his wild numbers in just a few days of launching his channel -- but Paul told TMZ Sports on Friday, he just doesn't see it happening.

Now, that's not any kind of shade from the boxer -- Paul actually praised Ronaldo for scoring the number -- but he just thinks MrBeast's digits are in a whole 'nother stratosphere.

"Kudos to him," Paul said of Ronaldo. "Hopefully he drops some awesome videos and I think it's dope that he's on the platform."

Of course, Paul knows a thing or two about how YouTube works ... he spent most of his life chasing followers on the site -- and currently has around 20 million subs.

And, while Ronaldo's numbers keep growing by the minute -- he's up over 39 mil now -- Paul says he's expecting a plateau soon.

Ronaldo likely won't care too much, after all, he's got the leg up on Beast on Instagram -- coming in with a staggering 637 million followers there.