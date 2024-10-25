Cristiano Ronaldo On The Hunt For Viral Crying Superfan, 'Looking For Him!'

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the hunt for one of his biggest fans ... hoping to save the day after the guy was seen crying at his team's game in Saudi Arabia earlier on Friday.

The man was captured on a bystander's camera while he was out Al Nassr's tilt against Al Kholood at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium ... and he seemed to be in tears over the fact that Ronaldo did not suit up for the contest.

Looking for him! Any info would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/yei3OBVz9Y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 25, 2024 @Cristiano

In the clip, the guy -- wearing a yellow Ronaldo jersey -- looked like he was crying ... as he chanted the soccer superstar's name while he filmed the pitch below.

The vid was pretty heartbreaking, as it appeared the guy was solely there to see his hero ... but after being made aware of the clip, it seems Ronaldo is already working to make things right.

On his X page, Ronaldo re-shared the vid -- and told his 113 million followers, "Looking for him!"

"Any info would be appreciated," he added.

So far, the post has been viewed by nearly 25 million ... but it's unclear if Ronaldo's gotten any contact information just yet.