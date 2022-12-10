Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After Portugal World Cup Loss to Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Portugal's World Cup loss to Morocco this weekend -- which may be the last time he ever makes an appearance in the tournament.

The soccer star visibly wept Saturday after the final whistle in Qatar, this as he made his way off the field and through the tunnel back to the locker rooms. He, like the rest of his team, was clearly upset after the Moroccan National Team knocked them out with a 1-0 score.

Ronaldo actually started on the bench for this game -- just like he did in the last game against Switzerland -- but eventually got subbed into the action in the second half.

Still, he and the rest of the squad went scoreless. Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri knocked one in in the 42nd minute -- kinda similar to how CR (almost) did against Uruguay a couple games back. Of course, Portugal tried scoring multiple times ... but Morocco's goalie, Yassine Bounou, was able to keep 'em out. He's being touted as one of the team's heroes.

STAND UP MOROCCO 🇲🇦 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦.The goal that took us to the Semifinal pic.twitter.com/aWwSi8jTV7 — CeleBrity_GeoPhysicist (@CGeophycist) December 10, 2022 @CGeophycist

It's been a bit of a rough World Cup for Ronaldo -- not only was he benched these past couple games amid strife with his national team ... but he also broke up with Manchester United after blasting them in a recent interview. He's also said he may retire from the sport soon.