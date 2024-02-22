Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cristiano Ronaldo,13-Year-Old Son Show Off Shredded Abs After Workout

Cristiano Ronaldo & Son Check Out Our Shredded Abs ... Like Father, Like Son!!!

2/22/2024 8:58 AM PT
ronaldo and son abs

The apple ain't fall too far from the tree with Cristiano Ronaldo and his 13-year-old son, CR Jr. ... 'cause the two look just alike -- even down to their shredded abs!

The proof's in the photos that 39-year-old Ronaldo dropped Thursday on Instagram featuring Cristiano Jr. ... giving his 622+ million followers a view of their physique during their workout sesh.

"Today with my partner ❤️," Ronaldo said in the caption.

ronaldo and son abs 2

The father-and-son snap got over 9 million likes within five hours ... and more than 76K comments, with one writing, "The king and heir to the throne🔥"

Of course, this father-and-son training session comes just a day after Ronaldo scored his 876th career goal in the AFC Champions League, helping lead Al-Nassr to the quarter-finals with a win over Al Feiha in the round of 16.

Like pops, Cristiano Jr. also plays soccer. He spent two seasons with the Juventus youth team before signing with Al-Nassr U13 last October.

cristiano and cristiano jr playing side by side
And, as an ode to his superstar dad ... he also wears No. 7.

Like father, like son!

