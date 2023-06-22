Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Show Off Toned Bodies On Yacht Vacation

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez beat the heat in the best way possible -- the stunning couple showed off their incredible physiques while lounging on a yacht in Italy this week ... and the pics are a fuoco!!

The soccer superstar and his partner took their kids out for a luxurious getaway near Sardinia this week ... and it looked jam-packed with fun festivities like jet-skiing and diving into the water for some swimming.

The whole group posed for some pics during the trip ... with everyone giving two thumbs up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Georgina went with a sexy green bikini for the outing ... and the Al Nassr striker chose some short Dolce and Gabbana trunks.

The 38-year-old icon -- who is in the middle of a MASSIVE deal worth up to $200 million a year -- will get to spend a lot of time with his loved ones during his time away from the pitch ... as his Saudi Arabian team has a few weeks off before returning to competition.