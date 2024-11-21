LeBron James And Bronny's Opening Game Jerseys Hit Auction Block

A major piece of LeBron and Bronny James history is up for grabs ... with the jerseys the father-son duo wore in their season-opening game hitting the auction block TOGETHER -- and, yeah, they ain't gonna come cheap.

The one-of-a-kind memorabilia set is available via Sotheby's ... and has already reached $70,000 with almost two weeks left for bidding.

Both jerseys are believed to have been worn for the Lakers' first game of the 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22 ... which L.A. won 110-103. LeBron scored 16 points in the contest ... adding four assists and five rebounds.

While LeBron's threads were authenticated with visuals from the night, Bronny’s jersey is a bit more complicated -- it was photo-matched to the second half of the opener ... but with the lack of photos of the 20-year-old without his warmups on prior to the game, it is unknown if it was the same one he wore during his historic moment with his father.

The jersey has "First Game 2D Half 10/22" written on the jock tag ... so chances are, he swapped unis during halftime -- and the jersey in this auction is not the exact one he wore when he entered the game in the second quarter.

The James duo also wore these jerseys in other appearances ... including media day and preseason matchups.

Game-worn LeBron jerseys are popular on the auction block ... with one even selling for $3 million. As for Bronny, his Summer League debut top had a price tag of over $38k.