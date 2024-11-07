Bronny James Assigned To Lakers' G League Affiliate

Bronny James is getting sent to the G League -- at least on a temporary basis -- with reports claiming the NBA rookie will now split time with the Lakers and their developmental affiliate.

The news was broken by Shams Charania just now ... with the insider stating LeBron's son got the call to head to the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Bronny will make his debut with South Bay on Saturday against Salt Lake City ... but will also be with the big dogs for Friday's home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The plan, according to Shams, is to only have Bronny suit up for South Bay's home games -- and his minutes will be managed by both organizations.

As we previously reported, Bronny made his NBA debut alongside his pops on opening night ... and scored his first points against his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

Through four appearances, he's averaging 3.2 minutes, 1 point, 0.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.2 assists a game.