Bronny James Missing GF Parker Whitfield During Lakers' Road Trip, 'Love U SM'

Bronny James is experiencing the reality of being an NBA player ... penning a mushy love note to Parker Whitfield during the Lakers' road trip -- letting all his followers know he misses his girl a whole bunch.

The Purple and Gold have been on the move ever since their win over the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26 ... with visits to Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit and Memphis on the schedule before making it back to L.A. for a home matchup against the Sixers this Friday.

The traveling clearly has the 20-year-old rookie in his feels -- with LeBron's son going to social media to share his feelings.

"I miss my baby," Bronny said alongside a pic of the couple at Disneyland. "Love u [so much]."

It's probably the most amount of time the love birds have spent apart ever since they went public with their relationship this summer -- after they hit up the Paris Olympics together to watch LeBron and Co. on the court for Team USA.

It's been quite the memorable season for Bronny so far -- he appeared alongside his pops in the season opener ... and scored his first NBA points in front of his hometown crowd.