Bronny James Scores First NBA Points In Front Of Cavs Fans, Hometown Goes Nuts

Bronny James now has a spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list -- the Lakers rookie drained his first regular season bucket on Wednesday ... and fittingly enough, it was in his hometown!!

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in a 134-110 blowout win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ... and in the closing minutes of the contest, the crowd chanted, "We want Bronny."

Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave the fans what they wanted ... subbing Bronny in with about five minutes left.

The spectators erupted when Bronny took the court ... but it got even louder with just over two minutes left, when the 20-year-old nailed a 14-foot jumper -- securing the first points of his career.

Bronny James scores his first-career bucket!



Special moment in Cleveland 💯 pic.twitter.com/pauUZQ14AX — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024 @NBA

Of course, Bronny was born and raised in northeast Ohio ... as LeBron and Savannah welcomed him in his second season with the Cavs back in 2004.

Bronny finished his garbage time performance with two points, two assists and a steal ... and after the final buzzer, he said the whole experience was "insane."

"Much more than I anticipated for sure," Bronny admitted. "But it's all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it and it felt really good, especially coming from here."