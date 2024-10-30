Bronny James Welcomed Back To Cleveland With A Throwback Poster

LeBron and Bronny James have returned to Cleveland for the Lakers game against the Cavaliers ... and the hometown team is taking time to welcome the rookie and his G.O.A.T. pops back home, flashing some pics from their time in The Land!

The Cavs are known to show love to former players and coaches with ties to Ohio and/or the team ... and with the James' pulling up, there was no shortage of old snaps to pick from.

Of course, when Bron was suiting up for the Wine and Gold for the first part of his career, Bronny was a child growing up in northeast Ohio.

The Lakers rookie was honored with a throwback photo from the Cavs 2016 NBA Championship ... when he was just 15 years old.

The display also featured LeBron posing with the Larry O'Brien and Finals MVP trophies ... and D'Angelo Russell, who hooped at Ohio State, and Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks, who played for the Cavs.

While LeBron has returned to CLE to play against the Cavs many times over the years ... it will mark the first time Bronny has done so. The 20-year-old is expected to get some minutes in the matchup.

Bronny last saw action in the team's home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves ... where he and his dad made history as the first father-and-son duo to take the court together during the NBA regular season.