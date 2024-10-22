Lou Williams Hopes Bronny James Earns Playing Time With LeBron

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lou Williams can't wait to see LeBron and Bronny James taking the court together ... but only if the special moment isn't forced -- telling TMZ Sports he hopes the Lakers rookie earns his playing time.

The NBA season kicks off on Tuesday ... with Los Angeles -- led by new head coach J.J. Redick -- going up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny is by far the most notable newbie for the Purple and Gold ... and like most NBA fans, Lou Will -- who we spoke with earlier this month -- is anxious to witness history when the 20-year-old guard plays with his pops.

"Opening night, I hope Bronny gets an opportunity to play," Williams said. "But I want him to earn it as well."

"It shouldn't be given, it should be earned."

Williams -- who played on the Lakers from 2015 to 2017 before retiring in 2022 -- believes any current former pro who has kids will be happy and proud for LeBron when it happens ... which sounds like it'll be Game 1, according to reports.

Regarding Bronny's future, Lou Will says the young hooper's in a great environment to hone his craft in both the NBA and G League -- and his four-year deal is a major plus, too.

"He's in a unique position and you have to give him that security," Williams said. "You have to give him that comfort that he doesn't have to look over his shoulder and worry about what's next."

"You signed him, you already know that he's gonna be there for a few years. Give him an opportunity to develop, bounce in and out with the team [in] the G League."

FYI, Williams is also the father of an athlete ... and he's currently coaching his 13-year-old daughter in an AAU league.

"I was in the NBA since I was 17 years old. I retired when I was 35. I wanted to take this opportunity to be around my family and raise my kids."