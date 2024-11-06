Bronny James Sends GF Parker Whitfield Flowers, Love Note During Lakers' Road Trip

Bronny James is quite the romantic despite being thousands of miles away from his lady ... 'cause the NBA rookie sent his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, a bouquet of flowers and a mushy love note during the Lakers' road trip.

Parker -- the daughter of actors Dondre and Salli-Richardson Whitfield -- got the beautiful delivery on Tuesday ... and shared the sweet gesture gift with her Instagram followers.

The present also included a letter ... with part of it saying, "Your BF loves you so much."

Obviously, Bronny couldn't deliver the flowers to Parker in person ... as the 6'2" guard, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on the road since Oct. 28.

Bronny was clearly missing his partner during the away stint ... publicly professing how he missed her earlier this week.

The Lakers have lost three of their four away games so far, with one left on Wednesday against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Luckily for the young couple, the Lakers will be back in L.A. this week ... when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.