LeBron James Says Fan Helped Him Earn Triple-Double

LeBron James has recorded 144 triple-doubles in his 22-year career ... but his most recent one came with a massive assist from a fan in the stands -- 'cause the G.O.A.T. admitted the spectator played a role in securing the stacked stat line.

With under two minutes remaining in Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors, James picked up rebound No. 10 on the night -- which officially put him at the triple-double mark. After he grabbed the board, the King pointed into the crowd before taking the ball up the court.

In his postgame interview, a reporter asked him about the moment ... and he explained somebody was shouting for him to grab one more rebound -- which caught his attention.

"So, I got one more, and I pointed at him," James said. "To acknowledge that I was listening."

The final board made James the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles ... yet another milestone for the future Hall of Famer.

LeBron shouted out a fan who told him he had to get 1 more rebound for the triple double lol https://t.co/FYmmjD1rKC pic.twitter.com/KZkVTpmUBT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 11, 2024 @ohnohedidnt24

Whether the fan was just looking out for the 39-year-old or was looking out for his parlay is unknown -- but either way, that interaction no doubt made their night.