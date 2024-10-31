LeBron Weighs In On Election, Endorses Kamala Harris

LeBron James just dove headfirst into the presidential election, sharing a 75-second video attacking Donald Trump as a "racist" ... while saying he'd be voting for Kamala Harris.

James posted the clip on X, stitching together old civil rights protest footage and past comments made by the Republican nominee.

The video was quickly met with fierce backlash from Trump supporters who accused James of misleading voters by spreading an out-of-context and edited clip.

The video paints Trump as a bad guy, full stop, but the electorate may feel differently. Polling suggests Trump is outperforming past candidates (vs. 2016, 2020, etc.) when it comes to the Black vote, especially among men.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024 @KingJames

Bottom line, with less than a week before Election Day, the candidates appear neck-and-neck, and the truth is no one knows who's going to win come November 5.

As for his reasons behind a Harris vote, Bron didn't delve into any policy, instead writing, "What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me."

It's not LeBron's first time talkin' politics. He's previously thrown his support behind the Democrat party candidate, endorsing Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, while often ripping DT during his first term.

Remember, James called No. 45 a "bum" in 2017 for rescinding the Golden State Warriors' invite to visit the White House after winning the NBA Finals, famously saying, "Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

James also went after Trump for allegedly referencing places in Africa as "s***hole countries" ... and the two also disagreed on Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest.

In 2020, James co-founded More Than A Vote initiative to "educate, energize and protect Black voters" following the death of George Floyd.